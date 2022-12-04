Veteran Ghanaian midfielder Sulley Ali Muntari has reacted to the performance of star mifielder of the Black Stars, Thomas Partey.

The Arsenal midfielder has received stickers from disgruntled Ghanaian football-loving fans for not playing to his ultimatum capability.

Many have sorrowfully intimated that Thomas Partey did not show the same energy as he does whenever he is in the Arsenal jersey.

After Ghana crashed out of the World Cup, Sulley Muntari reacted by stating that the team’s rise and fall rested solely on the shoulders of Partey.

According to the former AC Milan player, if Partey decides to switch on by giving at least 25 per cent of himself to the Black Stars, the team would go very far in all tournaments.

“If Paretuy should switch on and give even only 25 per cent of his strength and ability, it will be a joy to watch the Black Stars. Let us give him and he would switch soon,” he said.

Sulley Muntari was also full of praise for skipper Dede Ayew and midfielder partner Salis.

Ghana lost the opportunity to progress to the knockout stage of the world cup after losing painfully to Uruguay in the last group H match.