Blogger Nana Aba humiliated gets a new job from Kevin Taylor with a huge salary

- Advertisement -

Controversial and highly opinionated Ghanaian blogger who formerly worked at GHbase has been offered a juicy job offer from loudmouth Kevin Ekow Taylor.

The boastful and pompous CEO of Loud Silence Media made this job offer public whiles reacting to the brouhaha that has been trending on social media for the past two days.

According to Kevin Taylor who ranted throughout the last episode of his “With All Due Respect“, Bongo Ideas’ former employer was wrong to have fired him because of just internet trolls.

READ ALSO: Serwaa Amihere attacks netizens blasting her and others for humiliating blogger during an audition

He went on to severely roast Nana Aba Anamoah, Bridget Otoo, and Serwaa Amihere for using a paid show to settle scores on live TV which is unethical and very unprofessional.

Kevin Taylor, he also noted for aggressively attacking people also hinted in the video that he has charged his producer to be on the lookout for Bongo Ideas and he’s more than willing to permanently employ him with a fat salary.

READ ALSO: Blogger humiliated by Nana Aba during an audition speaks

Meanwhile, a lot of social media users have blasted Kevin Taylor for picking on GHbase’s boss (Chris Handler) unprovoked.

READ ALSO: Video: Blogger in hot waters for insulting Nana Aba, Serwaa Amihere and Bridget Otoo on Twitter

Because he had issued a statement to clarify that he didn’t fire Bongo Ideas because of his clash with Nana Aba and co but rather, he wasn’t performing was given two different chances to prove himself worthy once again.