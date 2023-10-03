Borga who spent 1.7 billion on wedding curses wife as their marriage collapses just after a month

- Advertisement -

A Ghanaian man who’s currently based in the US has cursed his ex-wife after their marriage collapsed just after a month.

According to the man named Dickson, he spent over 1.7 billion on their wedding but the lady wasn’t interested in him.

As revealed by the man during an appearance on Oyerepa FM’s Oyerepa Afutuo Show, the lady says she’s no longer interested in their marriage because he’s an old man.

Aside from spending 1.7 billion on their wedding, he also gave her Ghc 60,000 as her upkeep money.

Heartbroken by the disappointment, Dickson summoned various river gods to invoke curses on the lady during an explosive phone call.

Meanwhile, the lady denied ever receiving Ghc 60,000 from Dickson.

She maintained that she only received Ghc 800 from Dickson at the end of every month as her upkeep money.

