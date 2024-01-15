Boxer Freezy Macbones publicly proposes marriage to 41-year-old Delay (Video)

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian boxer Seth Gyimah, popularly known as Freezy Macbones, has publicly proposed marriage to Delay during an appearance on the TV and radio personality’s show.



As alleged by Freezy Macbones who blushed throughout the interview, Delay is his dream woman hence he won’t hesitate to put a ring on her finger if given the chance.



Talking about why he likes Delay, Freezy Macbones claimed that he adores the way the award-winning journalist carries herself like a woman.

READ ALSO: Sally Mann exposes the big men who want to sleep with Afua Asantewaa; Issues a strong warning to them



Freezy explained that Delay hardly replies to her attackers on social media, she dresses elegantly and also speaks very well.



Delay who was marvelled at Freezy’s revelation asked if he won’t beat her since he’s a boxer.

Freezy replied in the affirmative NO – Maintaining that he would shower undiluted love on Delay if she gave him the chance.



Social media users have urged Delay to give Freezy a chance because he spoke deep from his heart and appears to be a kind guy.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Afua Asantewaa to win 4 Guinness World Records from her Singathon if approved by GWR; Full List

Delay and Amerado unfollow each other on social media after a ‘supposed’ breakup

The reported romantic affair between 40-year-old Delay and 28-year-old Amerado has come to an abrupt end following a misunderstanding between the two behind closed doors.

The ace radio-cum-TV presenter and the talented rapper have allegedly been dating for two years now despite dismissing the reports on several occasions during interviews.

Although both Delay and Amerado kept refuting the rumours that they were in a secret love affair, however, they were both fond of sharing all-loved-up photos of themselves on social media most of the time.

According to sources, not only have Delay and Amerado unfollowed each other, but they have also stopped hanging out.

Recall that when Amerado celebrated his birthday last month Delay refused to publicly wish him. READ MORE HERE

READ ALSO: See Kuami Eugene’s latest post as Afua Asantewaa accuses him of potentially getting her disqualified