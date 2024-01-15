Sally Mann exposes the big men who want to sleep with Afua Asantewaa; Issues a strong warning to them

- Advertisement -

Controversial female entertainment critic Sally Mann has stirred the pot with explosive allegations, claiming that certain businessmen are attempting to take advantage of Afua Asantewaa’s in the name of providing assistance.



Speaking on Adom TV, Mann asserted that these big businessmen are allegedly attempting to engage in inappropriate relationships with the Afua Asantewaa in the name of extending a helping hand.

According to Mann, these businessmen are purportedly luring Afua Asantewaa into compromising situations to seek intimate favours.

During an appearance on Adom TV, Sally Mann expressed concern over what she described as a disturbing trend of businessmen exploiting the vulnerability of women especially those seeking support in the entertainment industry.

Sally Mann, known for her bold and outspoken commentary, cautioned these businessmen, asserting that they should abandon any ulterior motives, as Afua Asantewaa is a married woman with three children.



The entertainment critic urged the alleged exploiters to respect the personal boundaries and marital status of Afua Asantewaa.

While Mann did not disclose the identities of the accused businessmen during her television appearance, she hinted at possessing the names and details but has chosen to reserve them for a later revelation.



Meanwhile, Afua Asantewaa is yet to respond to these explosive claims.

