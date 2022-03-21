type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentBrother Sammy reveals the money he got from shooting for Dr Likee...
Entertainment

Brother Sammy reveals the money he got from shooting for Dr Likee & co

By Armani Brooklyn
Tracey Boakye - Dr Likee - Brother Sammy
- Advertisement -

Self-styled Nation worshipper, Brother Sammy has opened up about the monies he received from Dr Likee, Tracey Boakye and Papa Kumasi after casting in a scene for their movies.

Speaking on UTV’s United Showbiz last Saturday, Brother Sammy lamented over how he was treated like a nobody after he was given an official invite to help the above-named people with their movie shot.

As painfully revealed by the singer, Tracey Boakye failed to pay him after appearing in one of her movies.

He continued that Dr Likee on the other and Papa Kumasi gave him only 40 cedis while late Bernard Nyarko also gave him 50 cedis.

During the live TV show, Brother further disclosed that he was shocked after receiving such peanuts from the movie stars hence he decided to make some calls to confirm if actors and actresses really make money from shooting movies.

And the first person he called was Emelia Brobbey who told him not to worry much because he was just helping his colleagues and besides the movie industry has collapsed.

Watch the video below to know more…

Brother Sammy is not the first person to publicly complained about the poor wages actors and actresses receive after a movie shoot.

It seems it’s a normal thing and won’t end anytime soon.

    Source:GHpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Monday, March 21, 2022
    Accra
    scattered clouds
    90 ° F
    90 °
    90 °
    62 %
    4.2mph
    40 %
    Mon
    89 °
    Tue
    87 °
    Wed
    87 °
    Thu
    87 °
    Fri
    86 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News