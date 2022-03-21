- Advertisement -

Self-styled Nation worshipper, Brother Sammy has opened up about the monies he received from Dr Likee, Tracey Boakye and Papa Kumasi after casting in a scene for their movies.

Speaking on UTV’s United Showbiz last Saturday, Brother Sammy lamented over how he was treated like a nobody after he was given an official invite to help the above-named people with their movie shot.

As painfully revealed by the singer, Tracey Boakye failed to pay him after appearing in one of her movies.

He continued that Dr Likee on the other and Papa Kumasi gave him only 40 cedis while late Bernard Nyarko also gave him 50 cedis.

During the live TV show, Brother further disclosed that he was shocked after receiving such peanuts from the movie stars hence he decided to make some calls to confirm if actors and actresses really make money from shooting movies.

And the first person he called was Emelia Brobbey who told him not to worry much because he was just helping his colleagues and besides the movie industry has collapsed.

Brother Sammy is not the first person to publicly complained about the poor wages actors and actresses receive after a movie shoot.

It seems it’s a normal thing and won’t end anytime soon.