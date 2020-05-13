LEO, Ghana's first virtual banker. Let's chat today!
Home Entertainment Bukom Banku now a news presenter at Gh One TV
Source:GHPAGE
Entertainment

Bukom Banku now a news presenter at Gh One TV

By Mr. Tabernacle
0
Bukom Banku now a news presenter at Gh One TV
Bukom Banku now a news presenter at Gh One TV
- Advertisement -

Ghanaian professional boxer Braimah Isaac Kamoko also known as Bukom Banku has now ventured into television broadcasting after his boxing career ‘failed’.

READ ALSO: Fameye shares a very bad wet dream experience

The controversial personality in his newfound profession has secured a hosting deal with Gh One TV as a news anchor.

His new role at the renowned TV station is coming as a result of some new problems introduced by GH One.

Bukom Banku’s show is dubbed “Bukom Banku Live” and it’ll be shown on weekdays, 7.30 PM.

His show will be one of the many newly introduced programs that will be aired live starting 13th May, 2020.

READ ALSO: Here’s all you need to know about Mercy Asiedu’s first son who is also a movie star

Gh One TV’s newly introduced programs are: Life’s Tales hosted by Cookie, Unwind by Regina Van-Helvet, TLS by Angela Bamford, and The Next TV Star by Serwaa Amihere.

Bukom Banku is also known for his musical talent, dancing, stand up comedy, acting and politics.

Previous articleMaame Serwaa shuts down the internet with 3 stunning photos
Next articleRamiforson drops the much-awaited hit song “Ohemaa” (Listen)

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

RELATED STORIES

Entertainment

Emelia Brobbey surprises her mother with a brand new car on her birthday & mother’s day

Mr. Tabernacle -
Kumawood's fine actress Emelia Brobbey has shown her unending love to her sweet mother on her birthday and mother's day with a...
Read more
Entertainment

Ramiforson drops the much-awaited hit song “Ohemaa” (Listen)

RASHAD -
One of the fastest rising Hiplife/Highlife artists in the Ghana music industry, Ramiforson born Rhaman Forson has finally released the much-awaited banger.
Read more
Entertainment

Maame Serwaa shuts down the internet with 3 stunning photos

RASHAD -
Kumawood actress, Maame Serwaa has blossomed into an amazing woman in the last few years. Although few people have...
Read more
Entertainment

Nana Kwame Bediako gifts wife house & car on her birthday & mother’s day

Lizbeth Brown -
Ghanaian business mogul and founder of Wonda World Estates, Nana Kwame Bediako has expressed deep affection to his lovely wife as she...
Read more
Entertainment

Fameye shares a very bad wet dream experience

Mr. Tabernacle -
Ghanaian rapper and musician Peter Famiyeh Bozah known in the entertainment industry as Fameye has shared a very bad wet dream experience...
Read more
Entertainment

Bisa Kdei didn’t mean to attack the whole media -Nukre

Lizbeth Brown -
Hiplife singer Nukre has disclosed that Bisa Kdei wasn't careful about his statement concerning the media. Speaking with Dr...
Read more

TODAY

Thursday, May 14, 2020
Accra
clear sky
28 ° C
28 °
28 °
83 %
1kmh
10 %
Thu
31 °
Fri
31 °
Sat
31 °
Sun
31 °
Mon
30 °

Most Read

Lifestyle

Mother narrates how her 17yr old son impregnated his own younger sisters

RASHAD -
A Devastated mother has shared a sad story on social media to seek advice on what action to take to deal with...
Read more
Entertainment

The lady behind the collapse of the marriage between Joyce Blessing & husband exposed

Mr. Tabernacle -
Gospel musician Joyce Blessing and her husband's marriage days ago as reported hit the rocks, yet the singer has refused to disclose...
Read more
Entertainment

Fella Makafui compared to corpse after Medikal jabbed Eno Barony

RASHAD -
Fella Makafui is once again being dragged on social media after her husband, Medikal described Eno Barony as a corpse in a...
Read more
Entertainment

Reasons why Bernard Nyarko couldn’t marry Christiana Awuni revealed

Lizbeth Brown -
In 2017, rumours spread about an amorous relationship between Kumawood actors, Christiana Awuni and Bishop Bernard Nyarko. The two,...
Read more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

READ

Ghana Entertainment News
Richest Pastors in Ghana

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News