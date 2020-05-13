Bukom Banku now a news presenter at Gh One TV

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian professional boxer Braimah Isaac Kamoko also known as Bukom Banku has now ventured into television broadcasting after his boxing career ‘failed’.

READ ALSO: Fameye shares a very bad wet dream experience

The controversial personality in his newfound profession has secured a hosting deal with Gh One TV as a news anchor.

His new role at the renowned TV station is coming as a result of some new problems introduced by GH One.

Bukom Banku’s show is dubbed “Bukom Banku Live” and it’ll be shown on weekdays, 7.30 PM.

His show will be one of the many newly introduced programs that will be aired live starting 13th May, 2020.

READ ALSO: Here’s all you need to know about Mercy Asiedu’s first son who is also a movie star

Gh One TV’s newly introduced programs are: Life’s Tales hosted by Cookie, Unwind by Regina Van-Helvet, TLS by Angela Bamford, and The Next TV Star by Serwaa Amihere.

Bukom Banku is also known for his musical talent, dancing, stand up comedy, acting and politics.