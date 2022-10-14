- Advertisement -

Evangelist Diana Asamoah who is a staunch NPP supporter has been called out by Captain Smart for staying mute over Nana Addo’s incompetency.

Speaking on ONUA TV earlier this morning, Captain Smart fired Nana Addo and his appointees for sitting aloof while the galamsey menace continues to spread like wildfire.

As claimed by Captain Smart, Nana Addo is aware that some of his appointees and NPP bigwigs are galamsey kingpins reason he can’t ban illegal mining once and for all to save our water bodies.

While ranting on live TV, Captain Smart didn’t Evangelist Diana Asamoah’s name out of the list of wicked people who have destroyed the country.

According to Captain Smart, Diana Asamoah now dresses like a slay queen because she’s ‘chopping’ government’s money.

Captain Smart lashed her for allegedly using the government’s money to buy expensive wigs and heels.

He fumed that;

” As for you Diana Asamoah, the least said about you the better. Ever since you pledged your loyalty to this corrupt administration, you’ve been wearing wigs, make-up, and high heels. These were the same things you condemned and even classified as products of the marine world. You have also become corrupt like them”.

Meanwhile, Diana Asamoah has reiterated on several occasions that Nana Addo is Ghana’s best president of all time.

She has vowed to continue supporting Nana Addo until he leaves the office of the presidency.

