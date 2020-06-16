type here...
GhPage Entertainment Cecilia Marfo prophecy saved Stacy Amoateng from dying - Quophi Okyeame
Source:Ghpage
Entertainment

Cecilia Marfo prophecy saved Stacy Amoateng from dying – Quophi Okyeame

Avatar
By Qwame Benedict
|
Cecilia-Marfo-Quophi-Okyeame-Stacy-Amoateng
Cecilia Marfo prophecy saved Stacy Amoateng from dying - Quophi Okyeame
- Advertisement -

The husband of popular television presenter Stacy Amoateng, Quophi Okyeame has revealed how a prophecy from troubled preacher Cecilia Marfo saved his wife from dying. 

Quophi who is also a media personality speaking an exclusive interview on KOFI TV he narrated how a Cecilia Marfo’s call made Stacy stay in Edumfa prayer camp for a year. 

Narrating the story he said he was on radio one day when a call from the Gospel musician turned pastor came through asking him to stop what ever he his doing, rush home and take stacy straight to Edumfa otherwise she might die within some few hours. 

Also Read: Cecilia Marfo hasn’t responded to Kennedy Agyapong – Manager

” I was on air when Cecilia Marfo called me on phone and told me God has spoken to her that my wife is sick. Within some few hours she may die, so I should stop whatever I’m doing, go and pick her to Edumfa Prayer Camp in the Central Region.”

According to him, the call about Stacy’s sickness came as surprise because her sickness was kept away from the public because she was in the limelight. 

He revealed that the only people who know of the sickness was his wife’s mother, those in their house and two of her reliable friends. 

Also Read: Kennedy Agyapong issues warning to Cecilia Marfo

Quophi further continued that he drove straight home to see his wife almost dead, picked her up and drove her straight to Edumfa Prayer camp where it was revealed to them that a friend took her red panties just to kill her for appearing on TV.

He concluded that thanks to the prophecy from Cecilia Marfo, they stayed at the Prayer camp for a year until Stacy got better through prayers and directions.

Cecilia Marfo has been on the chopping board ever since Hon. Kennedy Agyapong revealed that she was an evil woman and deceiving people with her fake prophecy.

Previous article19-year-old Nigerian and popular black lives protester murdered in the US

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

RELATED STORIES

Entertainment

Burna Boy, Rema nominated for 2020 BET awards

Gideon Osei-Agyare -
Grammy-nominated Nigerian artiste Burna Boy and countryman Rema of MAVIN Records have both been nominated in the Best International Act and Viewers...
Read more
Entertainment

Fella Makafui goes hard on fan who calls her a gold digger

Gideon Osei-Agyare -
Fella Makafui has hit back real hard at a fan who called her a gold digger on twitter. Fella Makafui, now Mrs....
Read more
Entertainment

Medikal features Kennedy Agyapong on his upcoming EP

Mr. Tabernacle -
The bond between AMG Medikal and the Member of Parliament for Assin Central Hon. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has moved to a whole...
Read more
Entertainment

Bulldog threatens to sue Ghana Police over wrongful arrest and defamation

Mr. Tabernacle -
Showbiz pundit, entertainment critic, and Manager of Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale, Bulldog real name Lawrence Nana Asiamah-Hanson after his arrest by the...
Read more
Entertainment

Shatta Wale must respect industry’s predecessors – Praye Tietia

Gideon Osei-Agyare -
Praye Tietia formerly of the trio music band Praye has in an Instagram post thrown some jewels of advice Shatta Wale's way.
Read more
Entertainment

Reggie Rockstone drops some bars to address Shatta Wale’s chant that ‘Hiplife boys are poor’

Mr. Tabernacle -
Hiplife grand-papa Reggies Rockstone has dropped some serious and heavy bars in a new rap freestyle to address self-acclaimed Dancehall King Shatta...
Read more

TODAY

Tuesday, June 16, 2020
Accra
overcast clouds
26 ° C
26 °
26 °
88 %
2.6kmh
93 %
Tue
29 °
Wed
28 °
Thu
26 °
Fri
28 °
Sat
28 °

READ

Year of return: List of popular international personalities that visited Ghana.

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
The year 2019 was declared the Year of Return by the government of Ghana as it marked the 400 years after the first slave...
Read more

Top 10 female personalities popularly tagged as celebrities in Ghana

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
A celebrity is defined as a person who is popular especially in the cycles of entertainment and gets lots of public attention. Whiles a celebrity...
Read more

10 Ghanaians who gained fame through social media in 2019

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
Undoubtedly social media has become a hub for creating people to be known which in one way or the other has made others thrive...
Read more

List of 6 Ghanaian musicians who manage fellow musicians & are successful at it

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
Music is an art form and cultural activity whose medium is sound organized in time. The music they say is food to the soul. Musicians...
Read more
Load more

Most Read

Lifestyle

Lesbian drops the list of popular Ghanaian ladies who are into the act

RASHAD -
A Twitter user with handle @top_gyal has taken to her handle to drop the list of popular Ghanaian ladies who are secret...
Read more
Lifestyle

Muslim Lady disqualified from beauty pageant audition for refusing to remove her hijab calls for Justice

Taylor Junior Charles -
Amidst a massive protest going around the world against racism, there is also the need to realize that certain people are been...
Read more
Entertainment

Fans gush over Maxwell Mensah’s handsome first son -Mcbrown celebrates him

Mr. Tabernacle -
Ghana's best and richest movie star, Nana Ama Mcbrown has taken to social media to celebrate Maxwell Mensah’s handsome first son who...
Read more
Lifestyle

Ken Agyapong replies Mugabe Maase’s insults; says he will close his radio station

Mr. Tabernacle -
Popular Journalist of the (NDC) and ex Montie 3 convict, Mugabe Salifu alias Mugabe Maase about 4 days ago went hard on Hon....
Read more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News