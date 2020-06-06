- Advertisement -

The former chairperson of the Electoral commission Mrs. Charlotte Osei has landed a job as a presenter on EIB networks GHOne TV.

Charlotte Osei new role as a GHOne TV presenter was announced on Friday, June 5, 2020, while the station unveiled new programmes for its viewers.

Information from the unveiling gathered indicates that Madam Osei will be hosting her own programme dubbed ‘Business Compass’ on the television station.

It is not yet known what the terms of engagement between Charlotte Osei and GHOne TV are but she has confirmed herself as the host of the upcoming show.

Confirming the news, Charlotte Osei explained that the show is to encourage and coach small business owners and guide them to achieve their business goals.

“Here we are! Welcome to the Business Compass. We support, encourage and coach small business owners and guide them to achieve their business goals. Come and join us on this learning journey as we all grow together. Coming soon on @ghonetv, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram ,” she wrote on her Instagram.

