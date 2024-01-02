type here...
Chasing a useless record at the expense of your health does not make sense- Mzbel tells Afua Asantewaa and Chef Faila (PHOTO)

By Osei Emmanuel
Controversial veteran Ghanaian singer, Mzbel has had her opinions crashed by followers after expressing her viewpoint on the recent trend of attempting to break Guinness World Records.

This controversy arose following Afua Asantewaa’s singathon quest and Faila Abdul Razak’s cookathon attempt, both of which have gained significant attention.

The legendary musician believes that pursuing a record that holds no value to one’s life while risking one’s health must be a joke.

It should be noted that Mzbel did not voice these sentiments in her own write up, instead, she came across a Facebook post by a user named Kwaku AG, who shared a similar opinion.

Resonating with her thoughts, Mzbel decided to reshare his post on her timeline, indicating her wholehearted agreement. Her rants comes after media personality and disappointed musician, Blakk Rasta made chastise Afua Asantewaa for not bathing for 5 days.

