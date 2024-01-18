Cheddar reveals how Despite made his money; Drops deep shocking secrets and fillas – Video

- Advertisement -

Freedom Jacob Caesar aka Cheddar has been trending on the internet for about two weeks now after he officially revealed himself as the man behind the mask (New Force).



Ever since his unveiling, the topic of his source of wealth has been of great discussion on various social media platforms.



Recently, he alleged in the course of an interview with Bernard Avle that he became a millionaire in pounds at the age of 21 from selling scraps in the UK.



Meanwhile, Cheddar claimed during an interview with Serwaa Amihere a few years ago that he made his wealth from poultry farming.



These two contradicting stories have raised major eyebrows and scepticism on social media because a lot of Ghanaians strongly believe Cheddar is hiding something from us.

However, Cheddar has publicly confessed to the immense admiration and respect he has for famed Ghanaian business mogul – Dr Osei Kwame Despite.



During an interview with Kofi Adoma, Cheddar gave an account as to how Dr Osei Kwame Despite became a millionaire from his humble beginnings.



According to Cheddar, Dr Osei Kwame Despite started as a mere street hawker, later became a music producer, ventured into real estate, then went into food and beverages and then media.



He encouraged a lot of Ghanaian youths to believe in themselves and that they would reach greater heights just like Dr Osei Kwame Despite who totally came from nothing but now has it all.

