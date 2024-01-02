type here...
Chef Faila has to be cooking 2 different meals always at a time – Cookathon rules and regulations explained

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
A team member of Failatu Abdul-Razak’s cook-a-thon team has explained certain rules in an interview with Zion Felix TV.

The unidentified team member revealed that Chef Faila has no privilege to a break until the stipulated time is up.

She also added that, Faila must be cooking two set of meals at a go. So for example, if the meal is supposed to be Rice and Stew, then both the rice and stew must be on fire at the same time.

She also used the opportunity to urge the media to keep broadcasting the challenge to reach the outer world.

She also called for support from all and sundry asking Ghanaians, especially those from the south to come in their numbers to show Faila all the love she needs.

