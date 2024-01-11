Chef Faila’s assistant chef to challenge her with his own cookathon; Ghanaians blast him

- Advertisement -

While speaking with the media yesterday, Chef Faila’s assistant chef, Mr Eric Malik disclosed that Ghanaians might witness his own cookathon attempt very soon.



Chef Eric was Faila since the inception of her Guinness World Record attempt for the longest cooking marathon and didn’t sleep until they both made history with a stunning 227 hours of nonstop cooking.



According to Chef Malik, Faila’s cookathon attempt has opened many doors for him and made him popular.



He expressed that by just being a ‘common’ chef, he has been able to meet the president and other high-profile persons in the country.

READ ALSO: We are aware – Check out Guinness World Records’ second official statement about Chef Faila



During the interview, he also urged other men in the cooking industry to take their careers very seriously because it pays well as compared to many other government jobs.



When asked about the way forward after Chef Faila’s cookathon, Mr Malik hinted at his own Guinness World Record attempt on the way.



“May be the next time, you will see my own coming on,” – He said with a smile on his face.



Although Chef Malik’s comments were harmless but Ghanaians have launched a scathy attack on him.



According to some social media users, they are highly disappointed in him for making such a revelation while her boss is even yet to be recognized by Guinness World Records as the latest cookathon champion.



They argued that Chef Malik’s comments reeks of jealousy, which is very unhealthy.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Final Evidence: Massive jubilation as the latest update about Afua Asantewaa’s Guinness World Record sing-a-thon official statement drops

READ ALSO: Afua Asantewaa disqualified from the Guinness World Record singathon because of Kuami Eugene? Here’s all you need to know