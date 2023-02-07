According to Turkish sports presnter Ya??z Sabuncuo?lu, Christian Atsu has finally been found after long hours of missing.
This sports journalist was the first person to report on the Ghanaian-born Turkey-based player’s predicament just about 24 hours ago.
The celebrated sports journo broke the good news on Twitter just a few hours ago.
This comes prior to reports that the player had been trapped under the rubble for over 24 hours following the deadly Earthquake that happened in Turkey yesterday morning.
READ ALSO: Christian Atsu hasn’t been found; Player is still under the rubble
Multiple sources have confirmed the news, and we hope it is accurate.
A search and rescue operation was launched for the former Chelsea and Newcastle man, as reported by Portuguese outlet A Bola yesterday.
More than 3,000 people have been killed and thousands more injured after the catastrophic earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria overnight, flattening neighbourhoods while families were asleep.
READ ALSO: Video of the moment Prophet Piesie Agyenim Boateng prophesied about the Turkey Earthquake
The death toll in southern Turkey and northern Syria continues to rise following the two earthquakes which have wrecked towns and smaller settlements across a large region.
The initial earthquake struck overnight, with a Richter scale magnitude of 7.8.
Below are how happy and relieved Ghanaians have reacted to the good news.
READ ALSO: Christian Atsu has breathing difficulties and an injury to his right foot
READ ALSO: Christian Atsu has reportedly been found and taken to the hospital
READ ALSO: Christian Atsu was on the 9th floor of the collapsed building – Saddick Adams shares the latest