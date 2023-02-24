Christian Atsu’s brother responds to Nana Agradaa over Juju comments

The senior brother of the late Christian Atsu has responded to the unsavory comments made by Nana Agradaa following the footballer’s demise.

The 31-year-old was on early Saturday confirmed dead in the devastating earthquake in Turkey and his body was flown to his native Ghana on Sunday night.

Self-styled evangelist Nana Agradaa saw the sad event as an avenue to ride to trend in the blogs having made a staggering claim that Atsu used ‘juju’ to champion his successful football career.

According to the former fetish priestess, if Atsu had known God, he would have survived the quake just like other victims of the natural disaster who escaped with injuries.

However, the brother of Atsu named Abraham has expressed his disappointment in the so-called preacher who exhibited ignorance and made such insensitive statements.

Speaking in a video on the YouTube page of Dan Kweku Yeboah, he said the comments were unfortunate and distasteful to come from an elderly person like her but he would not stoop low to disrespect her in his utterances.

Abraham said Agradaa’s claims are baseless because Atsu spent his teenage years in Portugal where he met his wife and got married. He explained that there was no way Atsu was introduced to any juju to enhance his football career as alleged.

Watch the full video below

The trending video of Agradaa sparked widespread outrage on social media coupled with strong criticism that forced Agradaa to apologise to the Twasam family over her misguided comments.

She shamelessly claimed that her Junior Pastor named Sofo Gyemeso edited the video to disgrace her because she never said that.

She also apologized to Christian Atsu’s family because her words were taken out of context and edited to suit her enemies’ agenda.