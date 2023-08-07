type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentClassy moment Samira Bawumia eye-talked KiDi to greet David Dontoh and Akorfa...
Entertainment

Classy moment Samira Bawumia eye-talked KiDi to greet David Dontoh and Akorfa Ejeani (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Classy moment Samira Bawumia eye-talked KiDi to greet David Dontoh and Akorfa Ejeani (Video)
- Advertisement -

The Second Lady of Ghana, Mrs Samira Bawumia, has once again demonstrated her poise and diplomatic finesse and won the admiration of many Ghanaians in the process.


In a trending video, Kidi was filmed exchanging pleasantries with Mrs Bawumia but inadvertently overlooked veteran actor David Dontoh and Akorfa Ejeani who were gracefully seated just behind them.

The event, which brought together a diverse mix of personalities from the entertainment and political spheres, turned into a showcase of Mrs Bawumia’s impeccable social skills and quick thinking.

READ ALSO: Omanye Royal Couple accused of reportedly faking their royalty – Deep secrets and allegations drop

Classy moment Samira Bawumia eye-talked KiDi to greet David Dontoh and Akorfa Ejeani (Video)

Just after KiDi greeted Mrs Bawumia, she astutely noticed the unintentional oversight on the part of the singer and took swift action to ensure that the veteran actors received the recognition they deserved.

With an air of subtlety and sophistication, Mrs Bawumia discreetly signalled Kidi to acknowledge David Dontoh and Akorfa Ejeani, who have contributed significantly to Ghana’s entertainment industry.

Trending
Photos: You Need to See How Rich Stonebwoy Father-in-Law Is—The Cars, Mansions & The Luxurious Lifestyle


In response to her discreet cue, Kidi gracefully walked over to greet the esteemed movie stars, bridging the unintentional gap and exemplifying a commendable display of humility and respect.

READ ALSO: Exclusive videos from the most ‘expensive wedding’ in Ghana lands online

READ ALSO: Ghanaians fire and attack Kantanka for ignoring the Wanderlust Ghana team

Source:GHpage

TODAY

Monday, August 7, 2023
Accra
broken clouds
75.6 ° F
75.6 °
75.6 °
100 %
2.9mph
75 %
Mon
79 °
Tue
80 °
Wed
77 °
Thu
78 °
Fri
77 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways