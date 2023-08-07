Classy moment Samira Bawumia eye-talked KiDi to greet David Dontoh and Akorfa Ejeani (Video)

- Advertisement -

The Second Lady of Ghana, Mrs Samira Bawumia, has once again demonstrated her poise and diplomatic finesse and won the admiration of many Ghanaians in the process.



In a trending video, Kidi was filmed exchanging pleasantries with Mrs Bawumia but inadvertently overlooked veteran actor David Dontoh and Akorfa Ejeani who were gracefully seated just behind them.

The event, which brought together a diverse mix of personalities from the entertainment and political spheres, turned into a showcase of Mrs Bawumia’s impeccable social skills and quick thinking.

Just after KiDi greeted Mrs Bawumia, she astutely noticed the unintentional oversight on the part of the singer and took swift action to ensure that the veteran actors received the recognition they deserved.

With an air of subtlety and sophistication, Mrs Bawumia discreetly signalled Kidi to acknowledge David Dontoh and Akorfa Ejeani, who have contributed significantly to Ghana’s entertainment industry.



In response to her discreet cue, Kidi gracefully walked over to greet the esteemed movie stars, bridging the unintentional gap and exemplifying a commendable display of humility and respect.

