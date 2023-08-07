Omanye Royal Couple accused of reportedly faking their royalty – Deep secrets and allegations drop

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

A set of concerned social media users have raised concerns about the genuineness of the now-viral Omanye Royal Couple.

As wildly alleged by most of these critics, Prince Alvin and Shantel are fake Ga royals hence they should be probed.

Over the weekends, the picturesque landscape of the Aburi Botanical Gardens came alive with vibrant colours and rich cultural traditions as the Omanye Royal Kingdom celebrated the union of their beloved Prince Alvin and his beautiful bride, Shantel.



The wedding ceremony of the young couple has quickly become the talk of town.



As seen in the trending videos which are fast-circulating online, the engagement ceremony set the stage for the grand celebration, where the royal family proudly showcased their cultural heritage and time-honoured traditions.

Evidently, the air was filled with joy and excitement throughout the mega event as guests witnessed the union of the two souls destined to embark on a lifelong journey together.

In one of the most popular videos from the ceremony, Shantel, the radiant bride, charmed everyone with her grace and elegance.

For the lavish white wedding at the Anagkazo Bible and Ministry Training Centre in Mampong, Akuapim, she chose simple yet classy outfits that perfectly complemented her beauty.



The choice of attire highlighted the essence of her personality while paying homage to her cultural roots.

The couple’s royal wedding was an awe-inspiring sight to behold as Prince Alvin and Shantel looked like characters straight out of a fairy tale.

Beyond the grandeur of the event, the love between Prince Alvin and Shantel was palpable. Their bond seemed to transcend the ornate settings and the splendour of the occasion, radiating a genuine and ethereal glow.



Their union signified not only the joining of two hearts but also the merging of their families and the future of the Omanye Royal Kingdom.

It’s believed that over half a million dollars was spent on the grand union.

Watch the videos below to know more…

Check out some of the comments from netzines who have strongly opined that the couple together with their families are fake royals…

@Qwaku Rabbi – What am I missing. I don’t get the whole gust o.. Seems a scam dey go on somewhere

@KraveGH – Everyone one does not wear crown in our culture these ppl took it too far now it looks like a gimmmick . How can you be royal but no royal families even from The Ga side was seen

Survivours Davinci – Omanye or whatever dem dey call them, u people commot Canada come Ghana with royalty settings and format wey go make Kwaku Addo and Ken Offori Attah go wake this morning and introduce relationship and marriage Tax.

Calester – I really hope that everything for this wedding has been fully paid for

@Ka na wu – How can a self acclaimed Ga royalty not have any venue for the wedding in Accra but rather on the mountains ?? I am a 100% Ga but to say these people are confused is an understatement. Yet when people talk, you see them been branded as haters. They should do self evaluation and see if the status they giving themselves befits them. which culture did they display?They shouldn’t give other tribes the reason to mock us Ga’s. We are already fed up been ridiculed by this imaginary kingdom inhabitants

@Yaa Yaa – Wait is this a Ga Royal? So where from the gye nyame ring? Asking cos I from from gonshi clan

@Geenabekoe – Which royalty is this I have never heard of they which country do they rule

@Faith Dadzie – It’s giving Dr Un

@Detubfi – These people are really confused about their identities

@Mizphe – So all the pple making noise nd waving flag nu are servants in their kingdom or dem go rent them??? Adont understand

@Papabi – Accra de3 settings ne packaging nkoaa oo

@Nanima – A supposed Ga royal wedding, dressed in kente while they playing Dagbon tune with the drums. Confusion paa nie?

@Ing.derry – These people must be investigated…what they’re doing de3 perhaps they’ve told these abrofo that Ghana is for them oo..na 3de3n nso nie.

