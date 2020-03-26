Coronavirus: Number of positive cases reaches 132

- Advertisement -

The rate at which the deadly coronavirus positive cases in Ghana is increasing is gradually putting fears into many who first thought the situation was indeed being managed well.

The new information we are picking up has it that Ghana’s Coronavirus cases have jumped from 68 to 132.

The death toll, however, remains 3, confirms the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

According to the GHS “As at the morning of 26 March 2020, a total of fifty-four (54) cases including three (3) deaths have been confirmed from the regular surveillance systems. All three (3) cases that unfortunately succumbed to the disease were aged and had underlying chronic medical conditions.

“All the other fifty-one (51) cases are well; fourteen (14) are being managed at home and the rest are responding well to treatment on admission in isolation. They are awaiting their test results and will be discharged when the results are negative.

“The great majority of the confirmed cases are Ghanaians, who returned home from affected countries. Seven (7) are of other nationals namely: Norway, Lebanon, China, Netherlands, and the United Kingdom (UK). The number of confirmed cases among travelers under mandatory quarantine who have been tested is seventy-eight (78).

“In respect of contact tracing, a total of 970 contacts have been identified and are being tracked. Out of these, two hundred and four (204) have completed the 14 days mandatory follow up.”

Some rumors we are picking up has it that it is likely the President in the coming days would announce a lockdown for the people of Accra, Kumasi, and Obuasi.

It is unconfirmed though and we are working very hard around the clock to get a response for those in charge.