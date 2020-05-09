- Advertisement -

The whole world is fighting very hard to win its battle against it’s common enemy which happens to be the deadly Coronavirus which has already killed over a million people across the globe.

As a way of curbing the spread, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has issued a statement asking people to use nose masks in order not to get infected with the virus.

One of Ghana’s attention seekers Counsellor Lutterodt upon hearing this has decided to use his wife’s pant as a nose mask and this has once again gotten him attention on social media.

According to the popular counselor who was on a radio show as a panelist, Ghanaians would soon be celebrating Mother’s day and as such men need to do something unique for their mother’s and wives.

He explained that COVID-19 has presented the opportunity for men to appreciate women and believes the best thing for them to do is to use their panties as nose masks to fight the virus.

The controversial marriage counsellor in a video sighted was seen with a black pant which he claimed was used and belonged to his wife.

Watch the Video below:

When the other panellist tried to disagree with him, the counsellor, as usual, burst out to stand by comments.