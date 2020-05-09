First video from Bishop Bernard Nyarko’s one-week observance

- Advertisement -

Ghpage.com in our previous posts on the demise of Bernard Nyarko promised to give you an up to date coverage of events from the one- week observation grounds of the late actor both in Kumasi and Accra.

In the video given below, the one-week celebration is going on peacefully with all the necessary Coronavirus preventive measures strictly being adhered to.

Everyone who enters the family house puts on a nose mask and right after meeting the family leaves the premises.

Below are scenes from the one week celebration of Bishop Bernard Nyarko in Accra;

Bishop Bernard Nyarko’s one week observation Bishop Bernard Nyarko’s one week observation Posted by Yvonne on Saturday, May 9, 2020

Stay with us for more. Monitoring events from Kumasi and will definitely keep our cherished viewers posted.