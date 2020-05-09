First video from Bishop Bernard Nyarko’s one-week observance

LEO, Ghana's first virtual banker. Let's chat today!
Source:GHPAGE
Entertainment

By Mr. Tabernacle
0
Ghpage.com in our previous posts on the demise of Bernard Nyarko promised to give you an up to date coverage of events from the one- week observation grounds of the late actor both in Kumasi and Accra.

READ ALSO: Vivian Jill fires back at critics over her Bernard Nyarko mourning video

In the video given below, the one-week celebration is going on peacefully with all the necessary Coronavirus preventive measures strictly being adhered to.

Everyone who enters the family house puts on a nose mask and right after meeting the family leaves the premises.

Below are scenes from the one week celebration of Bishop Bernard Nyarko in Accra;

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

Posted by Yvonne on Saturday, May 9, 2020

READ ALSO: My tribute song is not for Bernard Nyarko – Lilwin

Stay with us for more. Monitoring events from Kumasi and will definitely keep our cherished viewers posted.

