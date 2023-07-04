Couple go viral as they marry with just two bottles of soft drinks and a small cake (Video)

A couple has melted the hearts of many people and amused some others with their simple wedding.
The lovebirds, who appeared not to be financially buoyant, witnessed a large turnout for their wedding.
Unlike conventional weddings, the bride wore a casual dress and covered her head with transparent clothing.
On the other hand, the groom wore a coat with a blue ribbon-like material around his neck. An officiating minister directed proceedings, as seen in a viral video on TikTok.
The couple stood before a decorated table with a small cake and two bottles of soft drinks. One of the drinks was half empty.
With a small knife and at the instance of the officiating minister, the couple cut the cake. Their video has amassed over 4 million views.
However, the wedding location could not be ascertained at the time of making this report.
Watch the video below:
