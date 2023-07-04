type here...
Subscribe
GhPageLifestyleCouple go viral as they marry with just two bottles of soft...
Lifestyle

Couple go viral as they marry with just two bottles of soft drinks and a small cake (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Couple go viral as they marry with just two bottles of soft drinks and a small cake (Video)
- Advertisement -

A couple has melted the hearts of many people and amused some others with their simple wedding.


The lovebirds, who appeared not to be financially buoyant, witnessed a large turnout for their wedding.


Unlike conventional weddings, the bride wore a casual dress and covered her head with transparent clothing.

READ ALSO: Netizens blast couple for turning up for their traditional wedding ceremony in sports outfits

Couple go viral as they marry with just two bottles of soft drinks and a small cake (Video)


On the other hand, the groom wore a coat with a blue ribbon-like material around his neck. An officiating minister directed proceedings, as seen in a viral video on TikTok.

The couple stood before a decorated table with a small cake and two bottles of soft drinks. One of the drinks was half empty.

With a small knife and at the instance of the officiating minister, the couple cut the cake. Their video has amassed over 4 million views.

However, the wedding location could not be ascertained at the time of making this report.

Watch the video below:

READ ALSO: Groom cancels ongoing wedding as his bride slaps his mother in front of the guests

@sutul02

? original sound – suluts soja

READ ALSO: Ghanaian groom dumps bride on their wedding day

    Source:GHpage

    TODAY

    Tuesday, July 4, 2023
    Accra
    moderate rain
    75.8 ° F
    75.8 °
    75.8 °
    91 %
    3.3mph
    57 %
    Tue
    76 °
    Wed
    78 °
    Thu
    78 °
    Fri
    78 °
    Sat
    80 °

    Free Newsletter

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Yes! Subscribe

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways