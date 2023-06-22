Netizens blast couple for turning up for their traditional wedding ceremony in sports outfits

- Advertisement -

A Nigerian couple has stirred reactions online with their unique outfits for their traditional wedding ceremony.

In a now-trending video, the woman was seen carrying a drink and wearing a custom-made sports outfit and sneakers as she looked for her partner.



The husband wore the same outfit while they carried out the traditional rite of giving one’s partner palm wine.

Reacting to the video, Chuks wrote; “This na yankee couples o, but I tell you the truth, that was how I also did mine, it was only my wife that wore traditional, I just didn’t have any native then because I never liked wearing it, but now, I know better sis.”

Ejimofor wrote; “Na interhouse sports dem dey do? ?”

Ada commented; “There is. Reason why there is “when you go to Rome, behave like the Romans”! It’s not about doing your thing, but doing it right! The outfit is so tacky for a traditional marriage! Even me as a guest won’t even wear this to someone’s event”

@Ugocross – We have lost our senses of culture and traditions. All this millennial and genZ females will be wanting to trend for nonsense. Perhaps next one go be swimming trunks. Una Dey craze

@Nazeebsadiq – They were strolling and then the guy will be like,let’s just branch to your place and perform the traditional wedding rituals it will safe us the time and energy of going home and then coming back again

@Ada_Idaeto – There is. Reason why there is “when you go to Rome, behave like the Romans”! It’s not about doing your thing, but doing it right! The outfit is so tacky for a traditional marriage! Even me as a guest won’t even wear this to someone’s event

@Eucheriannewya – Even when I was still in secondary school, if you ever wear school uniform come to school on the cultural day, you are in trouble, there’s a reason why it is called traditional ceremony, there’s an outfit for every occasion and you don’t need to break the bank to do the needful… Congratulations to them thou.

Watch the video below to know more…

