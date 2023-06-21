Groom cancels ongoing wedding as his bride slaps his mother in front of the guests

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

A Nigerian man dumped his bride on their wedding day for a very unusual reason.

This was after the bride slapped his mother in front of the wedding guests and both families.

According to Ibrahim Kazeem who first shared the intriguing story on his Twitter timeline.

The bride was first slapped by the mother-in-law for unknown reasons and out of anger, she equally slapped her back.

How can you even slap your mother in law on your wedding day? Please don’t even mention why would the MIL slapped her first. It’s wrong but what if her mother slapped her? Would she have returned it? I love that the husband initiated divorce proceedings immediately. Aani dàmu.

Aani dàmu. — Ibrahim Kazeem (Content writer and SMM) (@peng_writer) June 19, 2023

Balqees Yusuf – I don’t understand what’s going on in this world again. That’s how you see wife dragging MIL from her kitchen that she entered her kitchen without her permission. What if the MIL was your mum, would you have queried her that way coz I dont understand.

@afolabirasman – Why the MIL slap her has to mentioned too abeg.. why would an adult slap another adult ? Both of them can’t control their emotions/actions and it’s good they noticed it early.. Make everybody separate, because nothing the lady says can justify her.. Elders are always right her

@loveth_emerald – Evri1 shld kip their hands 2 demselves. My mom won’t lay hands on me, &I’m sure I’m nva marrying in2 a fmly wia dey dn’t undrstnd commnctn w/o going physicall. No one should hit anyone shikena. People react differently. I wldnt go on marrying into sch fmly to begin with.

@EtuboLion – Y’all need to understand that there are mothers who have never slapped their kids, so why should another person’s mother slap them? MIL cannot solve issues without raising hands? Or respect you as a man to solve the issue. Just looked shushu and slapped her. Is the MIL digbolugi?

@momentswtbreezy – My mom has never raised her hand to hit me, neither has my dad. Even my provocative aunties & uncles have never dared. If you raise your hands at me, I’ll hit you back without hestitation. If you can’t solve issues without been physical, don’t cry foul if I retaliate.

