COVID-19: 32 Ghanaian Nurses & Midwives tests positive for coronavirus

32 Ghanaian nurses and midwives have tested positive COVID-19 while hundreds of their colleagues are also in quarantine following exposure to the virus.

The President of Ghana Registered and Midwives Association (GRNMA), Mrs Perpetual Ofori-Ampofo revealed at the launch of the 60th-anniversary celebration of the association on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, which marks the international day for nurses.

Mrs Ofori-Ampofo also stated that over 250 nurses and midwives are currently under quarantine and are being managed at different levels.

Speaking to the media she said; “At the moment, we have 32 nurses and midwives who have been infected by the coronavirus. We are reaching out to them and we hope that things will get better,”.

She repined that some of the difficulties nurses and frontline staff face include, insufficient PPE “and we hope that we would get the equipment we need to protect ourselves and the patients and clients we take care of”.

