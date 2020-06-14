President Nana Akuffo Addo has today in his address to the nation expose his health minister Kwaku Agyeman Manu is a Member of Parliament (MP) for Dormaa Central in the Bono Region after he revealed that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Yesterday news went out that the Hon. Agyemang Manu has tested positive to COVID-19 and is currently in one of the isolation centers in the capital.

Few hours after the news broke, he reacted and told Ghanaians that he hasn’t tested positive but he is rather resting in the hospital.

But the President in his address this evening revealed that the health minister has tested positive to the virus.

According to the President, Hon. Agyemang Manu contracted the deadly virus in the line of duty and its currently on isolation.

He however added that he is recovering from the virus and he hopes he makes it full recovery very soon.

“Let us wish our Health Minister well who is recovering from the Virus” the President said.

Many people have started asking questions as to why the minister would lie about his status knowing very well that he might be putting people at risk.