COVID-19: Full details of Ghana’s first coronavirus victim

As of now the confirmed and recorded coronavirus (Covid-19) cases in Ghana is 21 with one death case confirmed. The death case was recorded in Kumasi the Ashanti Regional capital.

In our search, we’ve come across the identity of the first casualty of the pandemic Covid-19 in Ghana. He goes by the name Tarek Minkara, a Lebanese Businessman based in Kumasi.

The identity of the deceased was known kind courtesy a social media user precisely Facebook by name Sunayana Jahnavi Lakhani who shared a picture of the late on Facebook expressing her condolences to the bereaved family.

She wrote: “Oh Tarek Minkara my friend my brother I will miss you?. May your soul rest in eternal peace??Racha El Choueiki Minkara and Ziad May you have the strength in this time?? will always remember this trip to Cape Coast this pic was taken by me?.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Saturday night during his third address to the country about the pandemic confirmed that the death of Tarik Minkara in his late 50s who had earlier tested positive for the virus after showing signs and symptoms.

“On Sunday, 15th March, I briefed you about the enhanced measures taken by Government to deal with the virus, which has, so far, infected nineteen persons (19) in the country. Unfortunately, one (1) person, who tested positive for the virus, but had serious underlying health complications, passed away in the early hours of today”, President Akufo-Addo disclosed.

The Ministry of Health is doing its possible best to curb this crisis in the country. Meanwhile, President Nana Addo declares Wednesday as a National day of fasting to curb Coronavirus.

Ghana closes all boarders across the nation.

