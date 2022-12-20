AMG Business CEO Criss Waddle has exposed one Ohene who is the manager of musician King Promise for paying him back with evil despite everything he did for him.

Criss Waddle is pissed as to why R2Bees made up of Paedae and Mugeez failed to turn up to support his AMG Connect Concert last weekend and launched an attack on them and King Promise.

According to him, he is surprised the manager of King Promise can allow the musician to perform at Gyakie‘s concert but couldn’t ask him to pass through his concert because he is family.

He explained that Ohene crushed his brand-new car the same day he bought the car but he never asked him to fix it or anything but rather came through for him because he had crushed into the car of a lawyer’s wife and the case was sent to court.

At the court, Ohene was remanded in police custody but he(Criss Waddle) called people and paid to make the case a foolish case.

Criss Waddle continued that after that event, he has countless times come through for him including even paying $7k for his visa to the US for the first time when he brought in a connection man.

The said connection man ended up scamming him(Criss Waddle) but he never got angry with Ohene despite knowing the whole thing was a set-up between Ohene and the connection man.

He took to his Snapchat handle to expose the manager.

