Cut-off points for KNUST 2023/2024 admission
News

Cut-off points for KNUST 2023/2024 admission

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
KNUST cut off point for 2023/2024 – Kwame Nkrumah University of Science & Technology has officially released the cut-off points for the upcoming 2023/2024 academic year.


Prospective students seeking admission to KNUST can now access information on the minimum cut-off points required for various courses offered at the prestigious institution.

For those eager to know the minimum entry requirements for their preferred courses, KNUST has provided the cut-off points for the academic years 2023 and 2024.

Entrace to KNust
KNust


These cut-off points serve as the benchmark for admission eligibility and vary across different programs offered by the university.

This article aims to provide a comprehensive guide to KNUST cut-off points for the 2023/2024 academic year.


Whether you are an aspiring student or a guardian seeking information on admission requirements, this article will furnish you with the necessary details regarding the minimum cut-off marks for all courses offered at KNUST.

  1. BA. Akan Language and Culture 24
  2. B.Ed. Junior High School Specialism 24
  3. BA. Communication Design (Graphic Design) 14
  4. BA. Communication Studies 12
  5. BA. Culture and Tourism 16
  6. BA. Economics 13
  7. BA. English 20
  8. BA. French and Francophone Studies 15
  9. BA. Geography and Rural Development 14
  10. BA. History 18
  11. BA. Linguistics 22
  12. BSc. Fashion Design 16
  13. BSc. Ceramics Design Technology 24
  14. BSc. Metalsmithing and Jewellery Technology 24
  15. BSc. Textile Design and Technology 18
  16. BA. Integrated Rural Art and Industry 19
  17. BFA. Painting and Sculpture 20
  18. BA. Political Studies 11
  19. BA. Publishing Studies 16
  20. BA. Religious Studies 24
  21. BA. Sociology 14
  22. BA. Social Work 15
  23. BSc. Actuarial Science 11
  24. BSc. Aerospace Engineering 09
  25. BSc. Agribusiness Management 18
  26. BSc. Agricultural Biotechnology 19
  27. BSc. Agricultural Engineering 16
  28. BSc. Agriculture 24
  29. BSc. Aquaculture and Water Resources Management 24
  30. BSc. Architecture 09
  31. BSc. Automobile Engineering 14
  32. BSc. BDS (Dental Surgery) (Fee-Paying Only) 08
  33. BSc. Biochemistry 10
  34. BSc. Biological Science 12
  35. BSc. Biomedical Engineering 07
  36. BSc Business Administration ((Human Resource Management/Management) 10
  37. BSc. Business Administration (Marketing/International Business) 12
  38. BSc. Business Administration (Accounting/Banking and Finance) 09
  39. BSc. Business Administration (Logistics and Supply Chain Mgt/Bus. Info. Tech.) 12
  40. BSc. Hospitality and Tourism Management 13
  41. BSc. Chemical Engineering 10
  42. BSc. Chemistry 18
  43. BSc. Civil Engineering 10
  44. BSc. Computer Engineering 09
  45. BSc. Computer Science 11
  46. BSc. Construction Technology and Management 14
  47. BSc. Development Planning 12
  48. BSc. Disability and Rehabilitation Studies 17
  49. BSc. Electrical/Electronic Engineering 07
  50. BSc. Environmental Sciences 17
  51. BSc. Food Science and Technology 14
  52. BSc. Forest Resources Technology 24
  53. BSc. Geological Engineering 13
  54. BSc. Geomatic (Geodetic) Engineering 14
  55. BSc. Herbal Medicine 16
  56. BSc. Human Biology (Medicine) 06
  57. BSc. Human Settlement Planning 16
  58. BSc. Industrial Engineering 15
  59. BSc. Land Economy 09
  60. BSc. Landscape Design and Management 22
  61. BSc. Marine Engineering 12
  62. BSc. Materials Engineering 14
  63. BSc. Mathematics 18
  64. BSc. Mechanical Engineering 10
  65. BSc. Medical Laboratory Technology 08
  66. BSc. Metallurgical Engineering 16
  67. BSc. Meteorology and Climate Science 21
  68. BSc. Midwifery 10
  69. BSc. Natural Resources Management 20
  70. BSc. Nursing 09
  71. BSc. Petrochemical Engineering 09
  72. BSc. Petroleum Engineering 07
  73. BSc. Physics 21
  74. BSc. Physician Assistantship 07
  75. BSc. Quantity Surveying and Construction Economics 14
  76. BSc. Real Estate 13
  77. BSc. Medical Imaging 10
  78. BSc. Physiotherapy and Sports Science 14
  79. BSc. Statistics 16
  80. BSc. Telecommunication Engineering 11
  81. Doctor of Optometry 06
  82. (DVM) Doctor of Veterinary Medicine 15
  83. LLB 06
  84. Pharm D (Doctor of Pharmacy) 06

Source:GHpage

