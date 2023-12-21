Cut-off points for KNUST 2023/2024 admission

KNUST cut off point for 2023/2024 – Kwame Nkrumah University of Science & Technology has officially released the cut-off points for the upcoming 2023/2024 academic year.
Prospective students seeking admission to KNUST can now access information on the minimum cut-off points required for various courses offered at the prestigious institution.
For those eager to know the minimum entry requirements for their preferred courses, KNUST has provided the cut-off points for the academic years 2023 and 2024.
These cut-off points serve as the benchmark for admission eligibility and vary across different programs offered by the university.
This article aims to provide a comprehensive guide to KNUST cut-off points for the 2023/2024 academic year.
Whether you are an aspiring student or a guardian seeking information on admission requirements, this article will furnish you with the necessary details regarding the minimum cut-off marks for all courses offered at KNUST.
- BA. Akan Language and Culture 24
- B.Ed. Junior High School Specialism 24
- BA. Communication Design (Graphic Design) 14
- BA. Communication Studies 12
- BA. Culture and Tourism 16
- BA. Economics 13
- BA. English 20
- BA. French and Francophone Studies 15
- BA. Geography and Rural Development 14
- BA. History 18
- BA. Linguistics 22
- BSc. Fashion Design 16
- BSc. Ceramics Design Technology 24
- BSc. Metalsmithing and Jewellery Technology 24
- BSc. Textile Design and Technology 18
- BA. Integrated Rural Art and Industry 19
- BFA. Painting and Sculpture 20
- BA. Political Studies 11
- BA. Publishing Studies 16
- BA. Religious Studies 24
- BA. Sociology 14
- BA. Social Work 15
- BSc. Actuarial Science 11
- BSc. Aerospace Engineering 09
- BSc. Agribusiness Management 18
- BSc. Agricultural Biotechnology 19
- BSc. Agricultural Engineering 16
- BSc. Agriculture 24
- BSc. Aquaculture and Water Resources Management 24
- BSc. Architecture 09
- BSc. Automobile Engineering 14
- BSc. BDS (Dental Surgery) (Fee-Paying Only) 08
- BSc. Biochemistry 10
- BSc. Biological Science 12
- BSc. Biomedical Engineering 07
- BSc Business Administration ((Human Resource Management/Management) 10
- BSc. Business Administration (Marketing/International Business) 12
- BSc. Business Administration (Accounting/Banking and Finance) 09
- BSc. Business Administration (Logistics and Supply Chain Mgt/Bus. Info. Tech.) 12
- BSc. Hospitality and Tourism Management 13
- BSc. Chemical Engineering 10
- BSc. Chemistry 18
- BSc. Civil Engineering 10
- BSc. Computer Engineering 09
- BSc. Computer Science 11
- BSc. Construction Technology and Management 14
- BSc. Development Planning 12
- BSc. Disability and Rehabilitation Studies 17
- BSc. Electrical/Electronic Engineering 07
- BSc. Environmental Sciences 17
- BSc. Food Science and Technology 14
- BSc. Forest Resources Technology 24
- BSc. Geological Engineering 13
- BSc. Geomatic (Geodetic) Engineering 14
- BSc. Herbal Medicine 16
- BSc. Human Biology (Medicine) 06
- BSc. Human Settlement Planning 16
- BSc. Industrial Engineering 15
- BSc. Land Economy 09
- BSc. Landscape Design and Management 22
- BSc. Marine Engineering 12
- BSc. Materials Engineering 14
- BSc. Mathematics 18
- BSc. Mechanical Engineering 10
- BSc. Medical Laboratory Technology 08
- BSc. Metallurgical Engineering 16
- BSc. Meteorology and Climate Science 21
- BSc. Midwifery 10
- BSc. Natural Resources Management 20
- BSc. Nursing 09
- BSc. Petrochemical Engineering 09
- BSc. Petroleum Engineering 07
- BSc. Physics 21
- BSc. Physician Assistantship 07
- BSc. Quantity Surveying and Construction Economics 14
- BSc. Real Estate 13
- BSc. Medical Imaging 10
- BSc. Physiotherapy and Sports Science 14
- BSc. Statistics 16
- BSc. Telecommunication Engineering 11
- Doctor of Optometry 06
- (DVM) Doctor of Veterinary Medicine 15
- LLB 06
- Pharm D (Doctor of Pharmacy) 06
