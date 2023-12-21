Cut-off points for KNUST 2023/2024 admission

- Advertisement -

KNUST cut off point for 2023/2024 – Kwame Nkrumah University of Science & Technology has officially released the cut-off points for the upcoming 2023/2024 academic year.



Prospective students seeking admission to KNUST can now access information on the minimum cut-off points required for various courses offered at the prestigious institution.

For those eager to know the minimum entry requirements for their preferred courses, KNUST has provided the cut-off points for the academic years 2023 and 2024.

These cut-off points serve as the benchmark for admission eligibility and vary across different programs offered by the university.

This article aims to provide a comprehensive guide to KNUST cut-off points for the 2023/2024 academic year.



Whether you are an aspiring student or a guardian seeking information on admission requirements, this article will furnish you with the necessary details regarding the minimum cut-off marks for all courses offered at KNUST.

BA. Akan Language and Culture 24 B.Ed. Junior High School Specialism 24 BA. Communication Design (Graphic Design) 14 BA. Communication Studies 12 BA. Culture and Tourism 16 BA. Economics 13 BA. English 20 BA. French and Francophone Studies 15 BA. Geography and Rural Development 14 BA. History 18 BA. Linguistics 22 BSc. Fashion Design 16 BSc. Ceramics Design Technology 24 BSc. Metalsmithing and Jewellery Technology 24 BSc. Textile Design and Technology 18 BA. Integrated Rural Art and Industry 19 BFA. Painting and Sculpture 20 BA. Political Studies 11 BA. Publishing Studies 16 BA. Religious Studies 24 BA. Sociology 14 BA. Social Work 15 BSc. Actuarial Science 11 BSc. Aerospace Engineering 09 BSc. Agribusiness Management 18 BSc. Agricultural Biotechnology 19 BSc. Agricultural Engineering 16 BSc. Agriculture 24 BSc. Aquaculture and Water Resources Management 24 BSc. Architecture 09 BSc. Automobile Engineering 14 BSc. BDS (Dental Surgery) (Fee-Paying Only) 08 BSc. Biochemistry 10 BSc. Biological Science 12 BSc. Biomedical Engineering 07 BSc Business Administration ((Human Resource Management/Management) 10 BSc. Business Administration (Marketing/International Business) 12 BSc. Business Administration (Accounting/Banking and Finance) 09 BSc. Business Administration (Logistics and Supply Chain Mgt/Bus. Info. Tech.) 12 BSc. Hospitality and Tourism Management 13 BSc. Chemical Engineering 10 BSc. Chemistry 18 BSc. Civil Engineering 10 BSc. Computer Engineering 09 BSc. Computer Science 11 BSc. Construction Technology and Management 14 BSc. Development Planning 12 BSc. Disability and Rehabilitation Studies 17 BSc. Electrical/Electronic Engineering 07 BSc. Environmental Sciences 17 BSc. Food Science and Technology 14 BSc. Forest Resources Technology 24 BSc. Geological Engineering 13 BSc. Geomatic (Geodetic) Engineering 14 BSc. Herbal Medicine 16 BSc. Human Biology (Medicine) 06 BSc. Human Settlement Planning 16 BSc. Industrial Engineering 15 BSc. Land Economy 09 BSc. Landscape Design and Management 22 BSc. Marine Engineering 12 BSc. Materials Engineering 14 BSc. Mathematics 18 BSc. Mechanical Engineering 10 BSc. Medical Laboratory Technology 08 BSc. Metallurgical Engineering 16 BSc. Meteorology and Climate Science 21 BSc. Midwifery 10 BSc. Natural Resources Management 20 BSc. Nursing 09 BSc. Petrochemical Engineering 09 BSc. Petroleum Engineering 07 BSc. Physics 21 BSc. Physician Assistantship 07 BSc. Quantity Surveying and Construction Economics 14 BSc. Real Estate 13 BSc. Medical Imaging 10 BSc. Physiotherapy and Sports Science 14 BSc. Statistics 16 BSc. Telecommunication Engineering 11 Doctor of Optometry 06 (DVM) Doctor of Veterinary Medicine 15 LLB 06 Pharm D (Doctor of Pharmacy) 06

