Mikki Osei Berko and Gloria Sarfo made an official announcement about their ongoing relationship yesterday, 12th June 2020 via their social media handles.

Considering the fact that few people expected such a union, it became the talk of the town. Almost every showbiz lover and showbiz shows are talking about the couple.

Well, the sister-inlaw of Dada Boat is not allowing the ‘husband snatching’ to go on whiles she is still alive.

Gloria Sarfo and soon to be husband, Mikki Osei Berko aka Dada Boat

According to the lady who made a post on social media sighted by GhPage, Dada Boat is married to her cousin.

The wife of Dada Boat as well as his children are all living in the UK and they have not separated as far as she as the sister knows, the lady explained.

So she does not understand why Gloria Sarfo is doing all she can to snatch her sister’s husband.

She wondered if Gloria Sarfo really knows what she is getting herself into dating a married man.

The lady wrote:

Dada Boat’s sister Inlaw drops a bombshell

Meanwhile, checks by Ghpage have confirmed Mikki Osei Berko is truly married and his wife and children are in the UK.

Moreover, when Mikki Osei Berko lost her mother, his wife and children returned from the UK and performed their role as expected of them.

Well, we can only wish Gloria Sarfo well in her newfound relationship.