Daddy Lumba flaunts and idolizes his beautiful young wife Odo Broni in a new lovely video

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Daddy Lumba flaunts and idolizes his beautiful young wife Odo Broni in a new lovely video
Over the weekends, Ghanaian Highlife legend, Daddy Lumba, celebrated his 59th birthday in a very plush and lovely ceremony.

Many celebrities stormed the event to make merry with the virtuoso and also dash him expensive gifts in the process.

In the course of the merry-making, Daddy Lumba publicly idolized his young beautiful wife named Odo Broni.

Daddy Lumba

“Lover Boy” Daddy Lumba did the acapella version of his hit song dubbed ‘Odofo Pa Ama Ntem’ to express his undiluted love for Odo Broni.

Surprised and pleased Odo Broni was reduced to tears while Daddy Lumba used his angelic voice to sing for her.

According to Daddy Lumba, Odo Broni is one in a million hence he’ll forever cherish and admire her.

Source:GHpage

