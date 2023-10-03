Video of Ex-President Kuffour crying following wife’s death gets Netizens emotional

- Advertisement -

The news of the passing of the former First Lady of Ghana, Mrs Theresah Kuffour, has sent shockwaves throughout the nation, leaving Ghanaians and politicians alike profoundly saddened by the loss.

Mrs Kuffour, who was 88 years old at the time of her passing, was surrounded by her close family and friends.

It’s worth noting that there were previous instances of false reports regarding Mrs Kuffour’s death in 2017, 2019, and 2021.

READ ALSO: Borga who spent 1.7 billion on wedding curses wife as their marriage collapses just after a month

However, this time, family sources have confirmed her passing and an official statement is expected to be released shortly to announce her unfortunate demise, which occurred on Sunday, October 1, 2023.

In the wake of this sad news, many close family members and well-wishers have gathered at the Airport Residential Area residence of the former First Couple to offer their condolences to Mr Kufuor, the former President of the Republic, during this difficult time.

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

A short emotional video that has surfaced online captures ex-president Kuffour shedding tears while speaking to a group of elders who had come to stay in solidarity with him.

The said video has left a lot of netizens teary. Many have taken to the comments section of the video to drop their messages of condolences to the Kuffour family.

READ ALSO: 22-year-old African guy marries a 52-year-old white woman in a plush wedding ceremony (Video)

Mrs Theresah Kuffour’s passing marks the end of an era in Ghanaian politics and public life.

In a phone-in interview with Okatakyie Afrifa, Dr. Kwabena Osei Adubofour, speaking on behalf of former President John Agyekum Kufuor, shared that Mr. Kufuor is currently doing well.

READ ALSO: Miracle! Woman beaten to death by husband wakes on the way to mortuary