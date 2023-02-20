One-time Sakawa kingpin Abusua oneGod aka Karma President has revealed that there is darkness hovering over the head of former Blackstars captain Asamoah Gyan.

Readers are very much aware that since the announcement of Dr George Akufo Dampare as the Inspector General of Police, stories of this nature have reduced with both preachers and spiritualists.

Well, as the country is mourning the loss of Christian Atsu, Abusua has also come out to issue a stern warning to Asamoah Gyan asking him to take what he is saying very seriously.

According to Abusua, a bad spirit from Asamoah Gyan’s father’s family is spiritually taxing him.

In a video sighted, Abusua who claims to be a close friend of the former footballer mentioned that Baby Jet might go broke and be in serious debt if he fails to act on what he is telling him now.

Watch the video below:

