Ghanaian gospel singer, Joyce Blessing, has been dominating the headlines for the wrong reason over reports that her marriage was falling apart.

The husband of Joyce Blessing, Dave Joy, has finally opened up for the first time regarding the divorce reports.

Dave Joy explained how a fight happened between her sister and the renowned Gospel songstress Joyce Blessing.

According to Dave Joy, her sister was making jokes that Joyce Blessing can’t divorce Dave.

Unfortunately, the gospel singer reacted angrily to what was a harmless issue.

He added that Joyce Blessing went to her husband’s family house and threw the ‘customary marriage drinks’ on the floor without giving it to her father-in-law as Akan customs demands.

Touching on the issue of Julie Jay, Dave Joy said the lady had to quit nursing and was serving Joyce Blessing as her publicist without earning any salary.

So he only advised the gospel singer to give Julie money and accommodation when the I Swerve singer decided to sack her.