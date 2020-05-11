The lady behind the collapse of the marriage between Joyce Blessing & husband exposed

- Advertisement -

Gospel musician Joyce Blessing and her husband’s marriage days ago as reported hit the rocks, yet the singer has refused to disclose any information regarding her ‘collapsed’ marriage.

According to her, the issue is in the hands of her lawyers therefore her silence on the subject matter.

In the latest of happenings in relation to Joyce Blessing’s marriage and other relevant matters, media personality Afya Boadiwaa Fabrigas claims that the marriage of the singer is breaking based on the grounds of cheating.

Afya Boadiwaa Fabrigas in her allegation said Joyce’s husband cheated on her with a lady called Julie Jay.

From Afia Boadiwaa’s assertions, it appears the lady – Julie Jay- is a very good friend of the singer but has stubbed her in the back by snatching her husband.

Who is Julie Jay? Julie Kay used to be the publicist of the Gospel musician Joyce Blessing.

Afia Boadiwaa in the video pleaded with Dave Joy, to give the kids back to his wife Joyce Blessing as she’s going through a lot emotionally.

Though the singer has refused to talk again on marriage, we are monitoring to give you the latest from their camp.