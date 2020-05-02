Davido throws a lavish birthday party for Chioma amid lockdown(VIDEO)

- Advertisement -

Birthday is special occasions in the lives a number of people as it is a time when their family members and loved ones get to treat them with more attention and importance.

For celebrities, birthdays are even bigger deals as they get to share the day with fans and well-wishers who admire them on social media.

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido’s wife-to-be, Chioma Rowland, clocked a year older on April 30, 2020.

To mark the occasion of her birthday, the singer shared lovely snaps of her on his Instagram page.

He also accompanied the post with sweet words. Seeing as Chioma’s birthday also happened to fall when the world is experiencing a pandemic in the form of the coronavirus, the birthday celebration had to be a small one.

Despite that, it was a beautiful occasion.

Davido shared snaps from the small gathering on his Instagram story as he posed with the birthday girl.

Chioma dressed up in an animal print short dress while Davido dressed up in a black native attire.

In the photo, the couple posed beside a spread of beautiful cakes as they shared a peck.

See photo and video below: