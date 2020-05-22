- Advertisement -

Two of Africa’s biggest musicians David Adedeji Adeleke, aka Davido and Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun alias Wizkid have now come together after long years of beef.

These two superstars for years haven’t been in good terms because each saw himself as the best in the music industry ie all made a positive impact in the Nigerian music scene.

In a post sighted on Instagram, Davido shared a traditional photo of himself and Wizkid on his official Instagram handle captioning it; “The 2 greatest of all time ! No ?”.

Both Davido and Wizkid’s fans are happy that peace has finally prevailed among the two though they have been claiming there’s no problem between them.

Congratulations to the two. If they can hold on till the end then they can transcend their music to the next level.