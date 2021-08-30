Delay finally responds to Geeman’s marriage proposal

- Advertisement -

Deloris Frimpong Manso has finally responded to Geeman’s marriage proposal. The journalist seemingly unhappy gave a coarse reaction.

Remember days ago, Nana Kwasi Agyemang, famed as Geeman disclosed his reasons for coming to Ghana after years of relocating to the United States of America.

In an interview with Fiifi Pratt on Kingdom FM, the pop star turned evangelist revealed that God has asked him to marry media personality Deloris Afia Frimpong Manso aka Delay.

“Marrying Delay is one of the biggest plans I intend to achieve. After I lost my ex-wife, I have not married any other woman. I travelled all the way to Ghana to purposely marry Delay,” he said.

Delay in reaction to this news, said she doesn’t know Geeman and that she has never in her entire life met the onetime superstar before.

The popular TV host further said the now Evangelist Geeman is a clout chaser, which is why he went on radio to make those statements.

Replying to a fan who asked if it’s true that she’s getting married to Geeman, Delay wrote; “I’ve never met him before. It’s called clout chasing.”

