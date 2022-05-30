- Advertisement -

The long-standing beef between Afia Schwar and Delay has been resurrected once again and this time around – The two beef heavyweights have vowed to totally destroy each other once and for all.

Afia Schwar and Delay have not been in good talking terms for close to 5 years now after they parted ways due to some internal wranglings and cheating accusations as asserted by loudmouth Afia Scwar.

Although the two don’t see to eye but they have kept their distance in the most respectable manner for the past three years now until Chairman Wontumi chose Delay over Afia Schwar to manage the drive time show on his Wontumi FM (Accra Branch).

Ever since Delay was officially unveiled as Wontumi FM’s team member, Afia Schwar has been throwing subtle jabs at both Chairman Wontumi and Delay with the slightest opportunity she gets.

Just recently, she bragged that Delay is still her boss because Chairman Wontumi wanted to get under her ants but he denied him such rare privilege while mocking the presenter in the process.

Prior to the just ended NPP primaries also, Afia Schwar seriously dedicated her social media platforms to campaign against Chairman Wontumi in order for him to lose his enviable position as Ashanti Region’s NPP chairman.

Delay who has been observing all of Afia Schwar’s jabs at her and Chairman Wontumi has now thrown subliminal shots at her former bestie.

According to Delay, Afia Schwar should stop wasting her time and energy to bring her down because she will never succeed.

She then described her as a very gullible person by coating her brain sie to that of Shatta Bandle.

Dealy also boasted that she remains the undisputed drive time presenter so her enemy (Afia Schwar) should be sensible for once and leave her alone.

Watch the video below to know more…

This Delay’s heavy punch on Afia Schwar’s mouth will spark another brutal beef on the internet in the coming days. Stay tuned for more…