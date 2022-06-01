type here...
Entertainment

Delay saved Afia Schwar from drug addiction – Nana Tornado reveals

By Armani Brooklyn
Nana Tornado breaks silence on Delay and Afia Schwar's ongoing beef
According to Nana Tornado in a fresh trending video, Delay was the one who saved Afia Schwar from drug addiction and prostitution in South Africa when she landed in Ghana.

Nana Tornado made this revelation while addressing Diamond Appiah’s insults on Delay through a series of posts she shared on her IG page.

According to Nana Tornado, Afia Schwar was a serial drug user and her entire mouth was covered with sores when she landed in Ghana from South Africa.

Nana Tornado further claimed that Delay would bathe her up but then Afia would run from the house to find a drug house to enjoy her drugs.

As fumed by Nana Tornado, Diamond Appiah should shut up because even if Delay is childless at the moment, she was the one who brought Afia Schwar and himself to the limelight.

Nana Tornado had earlier sworn not to involve himself in the ongoing beef but was forced to make a sharp U-Turn after Diamond Appiah jumped on the brouhaha for engagements on the internet.

