Diana Asamoah attacks Bishop Ajagurajah; ‘Exposes’ all of his dirty secrets (Video)

Evangelist Diana Asamoah has launched a scathy attack on Bishop Kwabena Asiamah aka Ajagurajah.

According to the gospel diva, Bishop Ajagurajah is an evil person who has veiled his atrocities with the word of God.

Speaking on Angel FM, Diana Asamoah described Bishop Ajagurajah as a very dumb prophet of God who knows nothing about the scriptures.

Diana Asmoah further fired that aside from eating, Bishop Ajagurajah is completely good at nothing.

Whiles throwing heavy jabs at Bishop Ajagurajah, Diana Asamoah categorically stated that she’s not afraid of the leader and founder of Ajagurajah Movement.

She emphitcally stated that she’s ready for all of his insults since he’s notoriously known to have a pepper mouth.

The ‘Munumkum’ hitmaker additionally adviced the followers of Ajagurajah to be very careful because he’ll lead them to Hellfire.

Diana Asamoah’s unforssen atcak on Ajagurajah follows after the prophet of God’s recent appearance on UTV – Where he made some unusual comments about the Bible.

Watch the video below to know more…

