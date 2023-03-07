type here...
By Armani Brooklyn
Kwoyela Derick, a 39-year-old teacher in Bamenda, Cameroon, has finally found a life partner after years of being rejected by women due to his height.

Derick, popularly called DK, who hails from Bali Nyonga in Cameroon’s Northwest Region, met his girlfriend, Kahboh Patience, 28, in January 2022 and they started dating.

Speaking to MMI, the teacher said he loves Patience and wants her to be the mother of his children.

“Her character attracted me. She is perfect because she gives me maximum respect and she is God-fearing too,” he said.

They live in a society which is quite “intolerant” of people like Derick. Most people will not want to associate with him, and talk less about getting married to him, he confided in MMI.

His relationship with Kahboh Patience has met several milestones from naysayers.

“One of our biggest obstacles was when we were planning to get married. Her friends and some people close to her were complaining and asking why she is getting married to a short man like me,” Derick said

Despite the stereotyping, both of them have persisted in love and are planning their wedding.

“I have promised to take good care of my wife. I want our story to be an inspiration to everyone, including those who have lost hope in love. There is a chance and someone special for us all,” he said.

Their traditional wedding has been fixed for April 6, 2023, in Bali Nyonga, while the white wedding ceremony will take place on April 8 in Bamenda.

On her part, Patience who is a seamstress by profession said she is ready to stand by her man ‘for better and for worst.’

    Source:Ghpage

