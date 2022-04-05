type here...
‘My chain costs $120K, do not compare little Black Sherif to me” – Shatta Wale brags

By Albert
Do not compare little Black Sherif to me
Shatta Wale has gone berserk over recent comparisons between himself and young musician Black Sherif.

Some social media users have intimated that Black Sherif has become bigger than Shatta Wale and making more exploits than lots of top Ghanaian artists.

Others also added that out of pain for Black Sherif’s exceptional talent, Shatta Wale has failed to appreciate the work the little boy has put into his craft.

With Kwaku The Traveller making waves across the world, Black Sherif has been mentioned as the next big thing to happen to the Ghana music industry…in turn, the likes of Shatta Wale have been ridiculed.

On the back of that, The SM President has fumed over the comparison between himself and Black Sherif.

He had set the records straight by stating that he was and is miles ahead of Black Sherif in terms of musical glory and financial stability. Bragging about his relevance, Shatta Wale said he has made enough fortune out of music which has put him up and above Black Sherif.

He has maintained that it was amateurish for anyone to compare Black Sherif to him or vice versa.

Making a statement about how much he has made, Shatta Wale bragged about the amount of money he spend on his adornments, chains and rings, which according to him puts him on a pedestal that Black Sherif is yet to climb.

