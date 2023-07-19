type here...
Don’t approach me if you don’t have a Range Rover or Ferrari – Lady issues a stern warning to young men

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
A young Nigerian lady has issued a stern warning to all the financially struggling men who are persistently seeking her love.

According to this lady who has gone viral on social media, she’s now a big girl, hence she longer associates herself with broke guys.

In the trending clip, the young lady emphatically stated that she’s completely done with broke guys hence they shouldn’t even dream of approaching her.

Social media users who have across this shirt video have shared different opinions about the lady’s decision to date only financially stable men from henceforth.

As some netizens are bashing her, others have also opined that we all have our preferences hence she shouldn’t be slammed for insisting n dating only rich men.

@Marian_bby on Instagram who’s strongly against the lady’s decision to date only rich men commented – Everyday of my life I de thank God say non of my family members de disgrace themselves online ?

Bhadboitexas – All this broke girl makes boys feel useless without money tell me why they won’t use them for money or cheat on them after marriage

@Priscy xx – We still hear say dem stab one to death yesterday….

@Naijabakers – This one that should be at home, grinding pepper for her mum and running errands. The value decay is saddening.

@Peaceful baddie – They will soon use this one to buy that range

@Officer G Moni – NA THE WAY THEM TO TRAIN HER AND THE MINDSET THEM GIVE HER BE THIS …. THATS WHY WONT PUSH HARD TO MAKE THEIR OWN MONEY

@Official K Pearl – Coming from person her papa and brothers no get bicycle ???funny generation

Watch the video below to know more…

    Source:GHpage

