Lady exposes her married boss for impregnating her (Video)
Lifestyle

Lady exposes her married boss for impregnating her (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Lady exposes her married boss for impregnating her (Video)
A lady who appears to be in her early 20s has accused her married boss, whom she named as Lemon, of impregnating her and refusing to take responsibility.


While addressing her followers on Tiktok with tears flowing down her cheeks, she expressed her frustration at the backlash she has received since going public with her story.


In the video, the lady emphasized that her boss is the only man she sleeps with any time they go on a business trip.

In an attempt to provide evidence, the lady conducted a live pregnancy test using a digital test device and urine and later showed the results to her followers


She made it clear that she is unwilling to give birth out of wedlock, urging Lemon to acknowledge his actions and fulfil his role as a father until the child is born.


The lady ended the video by promising to obtain a medical report from the hospital to support her claim of pregnancy.


Interestingly, the video was shared through Lemon’s TikTok page, raising questions about the nature of their relationship and the motives behind the public disclosure.

@lordoflemontv

Lemon this is the proof that I am not lying I don’t care what people are saying all I know my baby has a father and I know the father of my baby #lordoflemon #lordoflemontv #lordoflemonfamily #lordoflemon1 #lordoflemonchallenge

? original sound – Lord of lemon ?

    Source:GHpage

