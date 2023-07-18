Lady exposes her married boss for impregnating her (Video)

- Advertisement -

A lady who appears to be in her early 20s has accused her married boss, whom she named as Lemon, of impregnating her and refusing to take responsibility.



While addressing her followers on Tiktok with tears flowing down her cheeks, she expressed her frustration at the backlash she has received since going public with her story.



In the video, the lady emphasized that her boss is the only man she sleeps with any time they go on a business trip.

READ ALSO: Captain Smart angrily fires the CEO of Media General as he threatens to exit the ONUA TV

In an attempt to provide evidence, the lady conducted a live pregnancy test using a digital test device and urine and later showed the results to her followers



She made it clear that she is unwilling to give birth out of wedlock, urging Lemon to acknowledge his actions and fulfil his role as a father until the child is born.



The lady ended the video by promising to obtain a medical report from the hospital to support her claim of pregnancy.



Interestingly, the video was shared through Lemon’s TikTok page, raising questions about the nature of their relationship and the motives behind the public disclosure.

READ ALSO: Man contemplates cancelling wedding after finding out his fiancée’s real age

READ ALSO: 26-year-old lady happily flaunts her 14-year-old boyfriend online (Video)