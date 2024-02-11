“Don’t ever compare Dr Likee to me, I’m a legend and he’s not on my level” – Lilwin brags (Video)

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian comic actor, Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin has asserted that he’s unmatched and remains the last shining star in the local movie industry.

In an exclusive interview with Zionfelix, Lilwin confidently declared himself the reigning supreme star, emphasizing his unparalleled fame and influence.

Lilwin, known as the darling boy of the Ghanaian movie industry, expressed his belief that no budding actor could surpass his level of recognition and impact.

He highlighted his extensive experience and contribution to the film industry, asserting that he stands alone in his matchless status.

Ras Nene And Lil Win

Addressing the comparison with Dr Likee, an award-winning skit maker, Lilwin drew a clear distinction between YouTube skits and movies, comparing it to the difference between mangoes and oranges.



He argued that the two mediums are inherently distinct, with movies requiring a more complex production process.

Lilwin emphasized the technical aspect of his work, revealing that he uses three different cameras to shoot his movies while Dr Likee uses a single camera for his skits.

The actor suggested that this disparity in production quality contributes to his superior influence and standing in the industry.

Furthermore, Lilwin confidently asserted that if he were to collaborate with Dr Likee on a project, his influence would elevate the skit maker’s newfound fame to unprecedented heights.

