“She looks over 50” – No makeup video of Nana Ama Mcbrown gets Ghanaians talking

Social media detectives have called out actress Nana Ama McBrown, claiming she’s a big-time liar.

According to these self-appointed social media detectives, McBrown is not 46 years of age as she claims but is actually over 50 getting to 60.



This new attack on Mcbrow follows after a new video of Mcbrown not wearing makeup as usual surfaced on the internet.

According to them, McBrown’s face without makeup, would make know she’s over 50 years but she’s hiding her real age due to shame.

As seen in the video, the actress seems to be dealing with melasma – a condition that causes patches and black spots on the face.

Hence Nana Ama McBrown’s cheeks and underneath her eyes are all covered with patches and dark spots.

Nana Ama McBrown disclosed previously that she developed that skin condition after childbirth in one of her videos. But it appears Ghanaians are not used to the actress’ natural face.

Currently, social media is in disbelief after seeing Nana Ama’s no-makeup video.

