type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsDr Grace Boadu caused her own death; Deep spiritual curses and attacks...
News

Dr Grace Boadu caused her own death; Deep spiritual curses and attacks – Bishop Ajagurajah exposes (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Dr Grace Boadu caused her own death; Deep spiritual curses and attacks - Bishop Ajagurajah speaks (Video)
- Advertisement -

Bishop Kwabena Asiamah aka Ajagurajah has reacted to the shocking demise of Dr Grace Boadu, the founder of Grace Gift Herbal Clinic.

Yesterday, Kessben FM was the first to share the sorrowful news on its social media platforms.

According to earlier reports, the dedicated healthcare professional passed away after bravely battling a prolonged illness.

However, confirmed reports emphatically state that she died after she tripped and fell in her washroom while taking her bath.

READ ALSO: Poisoned for 3 years and had only 3 days to live – Dr Grace Boadu’s shocking revelation resurfaces (Video)

Poisoned for 3 years and had only 3 days to live - Dr Grace Boadu's shocking revelation resurfaces (Video)

Amid the mourning, Bishop Ajagurajah has firmly argued that the late herbalist caused her death

Popular now
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

As asserted by Ajagurajah, Dr Grace Boadu opened herself up for spiritual attacks because some of her patients were suffering for the sins they have committed – Hence didn’t deserve to be admitted into her health centre and receive treatment.

He continued that, some patients are cursed hence anyone who heals them is made to pay dearly for that.

Ajajurajah further advised other herbal practitioners to make deep enquiries in the spiritual realms before offering to assist any of the people who flood their various facilities for healing.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: So sad! Last indoor video of Dr Grace Boadu before her demise surfaces online

READ ALSO: Dr Grace Boadu of Grace Gift Herbal Clinic dies

Source:GHpage

TODAY

Tuesday, January 30, 2024
Accra
haze
95.4 ° F
95.4 °
95.4 °
36 %
1mph
61 %
Tue
86 °
Wed
87 °
Thu
86 °
Fri
87 °
Sat
87 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more