Dr Grace Boadu caused her own death; Deep spiritual curses and attacks – Bishop Ajagurajah exposes (Video)

Bishop Kwabena Asiamah aka Ajagurajah has reacted to the shocking demise of Dr Grace Boadu, the founder of Grace Gift Herbal Clinic.

Yesterday, Kessben FM was the first to share the sorrowful news on its social media platforms.

According to earlier reports, the dedicated healthcare professional passed away after bravely battling a prolonged illness.

However, confirmed reports emphatically state that she died after she tripped and fell in her washroom while taking her bath.

Amid the mourning, Bishop Ajagurajah has firmly argued that the late herbalist caused her death

As asserted by Ajagurajah, Dr Grace Boadu opened herself up for spiritual attacks because some of her patients were suffering for the sins they have committed – Hence didn’t deserve to be admitted into her health centre and receive treatment.

He continued that, some patients are cursed hence anyone who heals them is made to pay dearly for that.

Ajajurajah further advised other herbal practitioners to make deep enquiries in the spiritual realms before offering to assist any of the people who flood their various facilities for healing.

