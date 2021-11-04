- Advertisement -

Reports reaching GHPage.com indicates that actress and tv host, Xandy Kamel and her estranged husband King Kaninja have been sacked from Angel TV where they both work.

Earlier, many had raised concerns about how the two risk losing their jobs following their marital issues that went public a few days ago after Xandy Kamel took to social media to call out her hubby for cheating with his ex-girlfriend.

SEE ALSO: Xandy Kamel’s Alleged Lesbian Partner Drops More Revelations

Well, information circulating on social media suggest that the couple have been shown the exit door by the CEO of the Angel Broadcasting Network, Dr Kwaku Oteng.

Xandy Kamel was the host of a celebrity gossip show dubbed ‘Yenom Tea’ while her husband King Kaninja was a Sports Journalist and Head of Sports at Angel TV.

SEE ALSO: Esi Guy Guy named as the cause of Xandy and Kaninja’s divorce

Their indefinite suspension means fans of the two media personalities wouldn’t be seeing them on the screen on their regular shows.

It is immediately not clear the main reason why the couple have been suspended from their jobs.

BACKGROUND

The latest development comes after Xandy Kamel took to social media to speak extensively about the cracks in her one-year-old marriage to King Kaninja.

Kamel disclosed in a live video that her husband is cheating on her with his ex-girlfriend Annabel and has since relocated to live her.

Amidst tears, Xandy Kamel rubbished claims that she snatched her husband from his then-girlfriend.

READ MORE: I’ve cursed Kaninja – Jilted ex-girlfriend reveals

According to Xandy, her husband has ganged up with his side chick and are spreading false rumours about her.

She revealed how her husband has even taken off his wedding ring to purport he is single.

“I am crying because I thought I was with someone who could even stand beside me when the whole world turns against me but it is the same person who is betraying me. I am not fighting over a man. I am crying because the disgrace to my family name is too much. Which responsible man will do that? This is my life and I know what I am going through”, Xandy Kamel revealed in tears.

Watch the video below:

Further reports that followed revealed that Xandy Kamel’s husband, Kaninja is a chronic cheat and he has allegedly slept with multiple women including a married woman.

READ MORE: Xandy Kamel paid for her marriage with Kaninja – Ex-girlfriend of Kaninja speaks