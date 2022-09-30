- Advertisement -

Just a few hours ago, Joyce Dzidzor Mensah revealed on her Facebook wall that she’s already tired of her union with Dr UN.

According to Joyce, she regrets not marrying Dr UN on contractual terms because just a week into their marriage, she’s already feeling depressed.

Reading Joyce’s post, she suggested that things were not working out between them because she did not take time to study Dr UN before she decided to get married to him.

DR UN who is currently in love and can’t afford to lose Joyce has reacted to his wife’s revelation that the centre cannot hold anymore on the internet.

The famed con artist has begged Joyce not to leave his sight because he can’t imagine life without him.

Although Joyce is yet to have a final say about their near-collapsing marriage but Dr UN is already broken-hearted.

Taken to his Twitter page to beg for Joyce to find an amicable solution to their problems which is slowly but surely damaging their marriage, he shared a couple of heartbroken emojis accompanied by Sarkodie’s non-living thing song.

????????????????????????????????????? why you do me so? Joyce ??????????????????????????????????????,’

I thought we were going to be forever, Joyce don’t make me a non living thing please ??? pic.twitter.com/RIHbnvNUR5 — Dr UN Fordjour ? (@__DrUN) September 29, 2022

